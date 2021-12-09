Aww! We have gone for a contemporary floral theme in pastel colours with a hint of gold aiming to create memories that shall stay with us forever: Paras Madaan on his wedding reception theme

MUMBAI: Paras Madaan, the actor in the sequel to Beyhadh, is all set to wed girlfriend Soumita Das, who runs a production company.

The Beyhadh 2 fame Paras Madaan spilt the beans about his wedding reception theme.

He said, "We wanted to opt for a fresh theme that could relate with our taste and personality as individuals. We have gone for a contemporary floral theme in pastel colours with a hint of gold. The fresh decor & mild fragrance filling the ambience was all we wanted. Additionally, we have enhanced the decor with a beautiful pop of lighting. We just aim at creating memories that shall stay with us forever. Also, we have finalised a tuxedo for myself and a mirror work dress for Soumita."

Keeping the pandemic situation in mind, the couple decided to get married in Mumbai's Gurdwara and will be giving a reception party to their close friends from the industry on the same night. Well, Paras and Soumita's wedding reception is going to be a unique one.

Keep reading this space for more information.

CREDIT: Filmibeat