Aww! This is what Parth Samthaan's fans feel about him!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. The lad, who has been a part of several projects, has been wooing viewers with his acting chops and good looks, Known for his performance in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, he has a huge fan following.

His off-screen and on-screen chemistry with Erica Fernandes, his co-star in KZK, is loved by the audience.

The actor is quite active on his social media accounts and keeps updating his fans about his whereabouts.

Parth has a massive fan following, and his fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor. He has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

Post Kasautii Zindagi Kay going off-air, the actor has not been seen on TV.

Now, we came across a fan-made video where his loyal fans have shared what they think about him.

For every question, their answer is only Parth Samthaan, as only he in in their hearts and minds.

Fans have commented saying that this video speaks out their feelings and never can they think of any other actor.

Well, that’s what a successful actor needs...the love and unconditional support from fans.

No doubt Parth has worked extremely hard and with a lot of dedication and earned this love and support.

On the work front, Parth is busy shooting for his upcoming web series with Balaji Telefilms, and his fans can’t wait to watch him back in action.

