Aww! This is what Sonarika Bhadoria’s Fiancé Vikas Parashar calls her, gives a very sweet nickname

Soon after the news broke out of Sonarika Bhadoria engagement with Vikas Prashar, here in this article we bring to you the nickname of Sonarika which is apparently given to her by Vikas.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 12:36
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet again with an update regarding telly town.

Also read: Congratulations! Sonarika Bhadoria gets engaged; SEE PICTURES

Recently, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria have announced her engagement with Vikas Parashar on social media, many TV actors such as Shaheer Sheikh, Meera Deosthale, Ashnnor Kaur, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Avika Gor and many others have started pouring their love on the new couple in the telly town.

Sonarika uploaded dreamy pictures of both wherein she flaunted her ring in the white dress. She captioned the photos as, “Happiest birthday to the boy who has a heart of gold and stardust soul. The boy who takes care of my mind, my heart, my soul and even the most chaotic parts of me. The boy who’s both my safe place and my biggest adventure. The boy who always stands firmly in front of me and choose me every single day. The boy who loves openly, deeply and irrevocably. The boy who makes me a softer person, a better person. The boy who believes in me, supports me and stands by my side. The boy who’s built me a home in his heart. Happiest birthday fiancé  vikas__parashar”

But now there is an amazing side to their relationship as well because we have come across the nick name of Sonarika which is given to her by Vikas.

A screenshot of one of the comments is gone viral wherein Vikas is seen calling Sonarika as, “Bhaddooo”, his viral comment reads as, “Likhun to kya likhun, tu hai hi aisi ki words kam pad jaate hain jab likhne pe aata hoon. Happy Birthday Bhaddoo meri paaari se sabse achi sabse pyaari. Waise har happy birthday choti ho rahi hai. Lubbjuuu.”

Also read:Shocking! Sonarika Bhadoria reveals her dues for ‘Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali’ NOT yet cleared

Well, Congrats Sonarika!

For more news and updates stay tuned to tellychakkar.com 
 

