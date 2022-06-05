Aww! This is what Tejasswi Prakash expects from beau Karan Kundrra inside Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

MUMBAI: The reality show Lock Upp, which is inching towards its finale, is witnessing a lot of twists and turns. To keep the audiences hooked and engaged, the makers have roped in Tejasswi Prakash as the Warden, who will come inside the Lock Upp with a special power card.

What's even more interesting for all the Karan and Tejasswi fans is that they are currently shooting for the episode together. Tejasswi recently shared her excitement about donning the role of a Warden and also working with beau Karan Kundrra.

Talking about teaming up with beau Karan Kundrra for Lock Upp, Tejasswi shared, "I am very happy that Karan is a part of this show as a jailor because if I would have come inside alone as a warden I would have not got any help. It’s great that he is part of the show and he will support me as a warden and also will make things easy for me as a warden. I am very happy that we are doing this show together."

"There’s going to be lots of Dhamaka and masti. I can’t reveal much about what we are going to do inside. All I can say is that we are going to have a lot of fun. Just before the finale, I am going to bring a turning point in the game and I am very thankful to Ekta ma’am for giving this opportunity to me," she said.

Credit: ETimes