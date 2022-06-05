Aww! This is what Tejasswi Prakash expects from beau Karan Kundrra inside Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

Tejasswi Prakash roped in as the warden in Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 14:00
Aww! This is what Tejasswi Prakash expects from beau Karan Kundrra inside Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

MUMBAI: The reality show Lock Upp, which is inching towards its finale, is witnessing a lot of twists and turns. To keep the audiences hooked and engaged, the makers have roped in Tejasswi Prakash as the Warden, who will come inside the Lock Upp with a special power card.

What's even more interesting for all the Karan and Tejasswi fans is that they are currently shooting for the episode together. Tejasswi recently shared her excitement about donning the role of a Warden and also working with beau Karan Kundrra.

Also Read: Oh No! Karan Kundrra catches Tejasswi Prakash red-handed

Talking about teaming up with beau Karan Kundrra for Lock Upp, Tejasswi shared, "I am very happy that Karan is a part of this show as a jailor because if I would have come inside alone as a warden I would have not got any help. It’s great that he is part of the show and he will support me as a warden and also will make things easy for me as a warden. I am very happy that we are doing this show together."

Also Read: Exclusive! Naagin 6 lead Simba Nagpal talks about his bond with his co-star Tejaswi, his Bigg Boss experience, and more

"There’s going to be lots of Dhamaka and masti. I can’t reveal much about what we are going to do inside. All I can say is that we are going to have a lot of fun. Just before the finale, I am going to bring a turning point in the game and I am very thankful to Ekta ma’am for giving this opportunity to me," she said.

Credit: ETimes

Television Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra LOCK UPP Kangana Ranaut Ekta Kapoor Naagin 6 Bigg Boss 15 Dance Deewane Junior TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 14:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! This is what Tejasswi Prakash expects from beau Karan Kundrra inside Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp
MUMBAI: The reality show Lock Upp, which is inching towards its finale, is witnessing a lot of twists and turns. To...
EXCLUSIVE! A new family to enter for Mukku's marriage in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and...
'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Gungun has been kidnapped
MUMBAI: In the Friday epsiode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Radha leaves Mohan's...
Meet Sambhabana Mohanty from Prateek Sharma's new show Pyar Ke Pehla Naam Radha Mohan!
MUMBAI: Sambhabana Mohanty will be seen in the role of Damini in Prateek Sharma’s ( Studio LSD) Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam...
Surprising! Sidharth Malhotra recalls Salman Khan’s advice of working in TV much before his debut, read to know more
MUMBAI: Right after his first film Student Of The Year, Sidharth Malhotra gained a massive fan following as everyone...
Amazing! Shanaya Kapoor's latest pictures are drool-worthy
MUMBAI: Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been dominating the headlines as she is all set...
Recent Stories
Surprising! Sidharth Malhotra recalls Salman Khan’s advice of working in TV much before his debut, read to know more
Surprising! Sidharth Malhotra recalls Salman Khan’s advice of working in TV much before his debut, read to know more
Latest Video