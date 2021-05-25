AWW! When Shaheer Sheikh ADMIRED this RARE quality of his KRPKAB co-star Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh make for one of the most loved couples on screen. The duo worked together in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and instantly became very popular among the audience.

Their onscreen pair was loved by the viewers. When the news broke that Erica Fernandes was playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and there was no news about who would play Anurag, fans demanded that Ekta Kapoor cast Shaheer in the role and were heartbroken when this didn’t happen.

There were rumours doing the rounds that the two were in a relationship, but they have always denied it.

ALSO READ: Here's how Erica Fernandes feels on being linked with co-stars Parth and Shaheer

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes have a massive fan following on social media. Their followers shower a lot of love on them on all their posts.

Well, the diehard fans of Shaheer and Erica can't keep calm as they are collaborating once again for the third season of their popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

The first promo is out and it has received rave reviews from the fans.

Well, we came across a throwback interview of Shaheer and Erica during their Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi days.

Shaheer was asked to name one quality that he likes about Erica and he said that he likes that Erica is extremely punctual which is very rare to see in the actresses. The actor further added that she never shows any tantrums on the set and also gets ready for the shot on time.

Well, we are sure Shaheer and Erica will be having the same experience once again.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh speaks about his bonding with Erica, says she is a great support system to have