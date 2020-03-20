Aww! When Sidharth Shukla carried Rashami Desai in his arms

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most successful shows on television and all credits go to the contestants and the makers of the show.

Post the show Sidharth emerged as the winner of the show, Rashami was the 4th runner up.

Since the beginning of the season, the audience got to witness the fights between Siddarth and Rashami. From fighting over tasks and discussing their past stories, the two have a lot of cold vibes between each other.

But now things have cooled down, and they are cordial with each other.

Now, we came across a video where Siddarth Shukla lifted Rashami Desai in his arms and this is a cute scene from their most famous serial Dil Se Dil Tak where the two had worked together.

The audience had loved their chemistry on screen and had termed them as one of the best on-screen jodis. During the show, there were also rumours doing the rounds that Rashami and Siddarth were dating each other, though the actors didn’t give any confirmation about the same.

Well, there is no doubt that they make a wonderful pair and the audience miss watching them together.

Check out the post below: