Aww! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh shares an adorable post of Supriya Pilgaonkar with THIS cutie, Guess Who?

MUMBAI: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Supriya Pilgoankar, who shares a mother-son bond with Shaheer Sheikh, recently met his daughter Ananya. Shaheer shared an image from their meeting on his social media account covering his daughter's face. He captioned the image as 'cuties'. Supriya visited Shaheer at his house to spend some quality time together.

Supriya and Shaheer have developed a strong bond during Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke shooting. In fact, the veteran actress was also part of Shaheer's court marriage with Ruchikaa Kapoor. Supriya-Shaheer's bond is so thick that they are part of all their important functions and celebrations.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Leopard attack on the sets of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's Woh To Hai Albelaa

Talking about her bond with Shaheer, Supriya shared, “I have seen close relations between a mother and son in actual life but never experienced it. My bonding with Dev (Shaheer) on and off screen has been beautiful so far. It has helped me in building that chemistry,” she opines. Shaheer too said that KRPKAB has given him another 'Maa' (mother) in Supriya Pilgaonkar for life time.

Also Read: WOW! Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-stars Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are back as FRIENDS and we can't keep calm

The veteran actress also has words of praise for her handsome onscreen son. Supriya says he is a fantastic human being with a child-like aura about him. “He has grown as an actor. Our scenes come out very spontaneously."

Credit: ETimes