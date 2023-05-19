Aww! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Kashvi aka Shagun Sharma writes an emotional note for Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, and wishes them luck as they quit the show! Full Story Inside!

The show took yet another leap but the good news is that Abrar and Sargun have still managed to be on board for some episodes before they leave because the show has taken a leap of 20 years.
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' which has completed 1000 episodes.

The show is currently going through a dramatic tangent and the story now focuses on Nayantara and Rudra and Preesha’s son Samrat and the ups and downs of their story. 

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra play the lead roles in the show. 

The show took yet another leap but the good news is that Abrar and Sargun have still managed to be on board on the show, but there is no confirmation as to how long because the show has taken a leap of 20 years.

And initially, fans of the show were extremely upset, and they were not really ready for another leap in the show. Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma have entered the show along with many other stars.

Congratulations are underway for the whole cast and crew of the show as the show achieves a major milestone and completes 1000 episodes.

While it is a great event, it is also bittersweet because Abrar and Sargun have left the show as per reports or at least are in the process of it. 

Shagun Sharma who plays the role of Kashvi in the show wrote an emotional note thanking the cast and crew and promising Abrar and Sargun that she and Pravisht will try to continue to legacy. Check out the full post here:

Meanwhile, fans have celebrated with the cast and are simply in awe of Abrar and Sargun and the way they have only taken the show forward.

While they have a legacy of 3 years, their fans have said that their chemistry and comradery will keep them in the hearts of the fans forever and they are excited to see what Sargun and Abrar do next. 


Will you miss Abrar and Sargun in the show?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

