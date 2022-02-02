AWW! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Preesha and Ruhi's adorable dance is UNMISSABLE!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Star Plus's popular show ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ is most loved for its unconventional storyline. The show is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track.

The show stars Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr. Preesha Srinivasan. She is a single mom of a 5 year old Ruhi in the show. Ruhi's character is played by Swarna Pandey. In this video we see mother and daughter duo grooving on the trending song. Take a look at this adorable video.

Check out the video:

Moreover, fans are eager to know what's going to happen next in the episode. And are speculating if there is any relation of this picture with the upcoming storyline in the show.

In the current track we see that Rudraksh played by Abrar Qazi and Preesha are spending a night in the jungle. They relive their romantic moments.

