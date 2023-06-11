Aww...Ashi Singh bids adieu to Meet; says 'The show was an another omega to my life'

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet hit the small screens in August 2021. After entertaining the audience for 2 years now, the show is set to go off-air on November 14 reportedly.

The cast has wrapped up its shoot.

The show stars Ashi Singh and Syed Raza Ahmed in the lead roles and they have mesmerized the audience with their chemistry on the show. Ashi, now took to social media to share a post on bidding adieu to the show. She also shared a group photo with the entire unit.

The post read:

And the journey ends here…… Or rather a beginning of another beautiful one !!!!

This journey was full of challenges, emotions, actions, love, appreciation and loads of learning. I can’t express my Gratitude towards MEET in words…… it’s beyond explanation.

Thanks to my audience for the love and support, Thanks @zeetv and @shashisumeetproductions for this wonderful opportunity can’t be thank full enough for this amazing show.

My love for Meet will stay INTACT…….

Meet was another OMEGA to my life….

Take a look:

Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet promised to be unconventional when it kicked off. The show was about a tomboy who, in order to support her family, takes up a job but she is forced to get married and follow the social norms made by the society.

How much will you miss watching the show?

