Awwdorable! Bade Acche Lagte Hai's Disha Parmar is too cute to handle in this picture with Husband Rahul Vaidya! Check it out!

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently seen as Priya Kapoor in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Disha made her debut in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and is best known for her performance as Pankhuri Gupta in her debut show. She then appeared as Jhanvi Agarwal in Woh Apna Sa.

The actress made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series Bade Acche lagte Hai season and the viewers have loved her portrayal of Priya Sood.

Disha also had one of the most famous Love stories with her Now Husband Rahul Vaidya, where he proposed to her on National Television on Bigg Boss season 14. And she accepted. The Duo got married last year and has often been seen on vacations, the couple is also very active on social media and often posts pictures with each other and of funny moments together.

Rahul recently posted a picture with Disha where both of them looked extremely cute and Disha is holding Rahul's face. Rahul captioned the picture, 'She is Jealous of my jawline'

Take a look at the adorable picture here:

How adorable is that picture! Fans are going Gaga over these cute pictures of the couple.

Disha is currently seen in Bade Acche lagte Hai 2 as Priya Sood. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

