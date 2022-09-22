Awwdorable! Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi And Lakshmi’s chemistry will melt your heart, Here are all the times #RishMi stole our hearts!

Bhagyalakshmi is a popular show on Zee TV produced by Ektaa Kapoor and stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead. The show has a great fan following where the stars treat them to a lot of Social media fun.

rishi

MUMBAI: The Zee TV show "Bhagya Lakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagya Lakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured in the show who make up a great ensemble cast.

ALSO READ: Aww! Meet the Real-Life Family of Bhagyalakshmi Fame Rohit Suchanti Aka Rishi Oberoi! Pictures Inside!

People are constantly overjoyed to watch scenes of their favorite characters, Rishi and Lakshmi, even though they adore them and refer to them as RishMi with love. Fans have been experiencing a wide range of emotions as a result of the recent instability in Rishi and Lakshmi's love story due to the intense drama.

But in a refreshing move, fans have finally been treated to a #RishMI moment. The fans of the show were very excited when Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti shared a loved up picture of themselves and adorably captioned it ‘Tu hi mera Bhagya, tu hi meri Lakshmi’. But this is not the first time that the on screen love buds have shared some fun content, check out some of the best RishMI content here:-

 

 

Fans have bestowed a lot of love on him and Aishwarya Khare. They also gave them a new couple name called #RishMi.

The show however is taking very interesting turns and it will be fun to see what happens next!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Bhagyalakshmi: Action Mode! Lakshmi threatens to shoot terrorist to safeguard Rishi

