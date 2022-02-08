Awwdorable! Charu Asopa Sen gives a glimpse of her baby enjoying Sushmita Sen’s song on TV

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa Sen took to her social media account and shared an adorable video of her child. The video has not only won the hearts of the fans but also Sushmita Sen. Charu shared how her baby was enjoying Sushmita Sen’s song on TV.

An overwhelmed Sushmita Sen has responded to the post by her sister-in-law. Charu is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen and last year they became parents to daughter Ziana Sen.

Taking to Instagram, Charu shared a video in which Ziana is seen laying on a stroller wearing a pink outfit at her home. In front of Ziana, played one of Sushmita's songs on television. Sushmita grooved to her song Chunari Chunari from Biwi No.1 with co-star Salman Khan. As Ziana lay in front of the TV, she was heard making cooing noises and smiling. Sharing the video, Charu wrote, “Bua ki jaan enjoying on Bua’s song (Aunt's dear one enjoying her song)…. @sushmitasen47." Taking to the comments section, Sushmita commented, "Awwwwwwww. Bua ki jaan jo hai (As she is aunt's dear one). Ok bigggggg missing happening!!! Charu wrote, "@sushmitasen47 missing you too bua (aunt)."

Rajeev and Charu welcomed Ziana in November last year. On their respective YouTube channels, the couple had shared that the name was given by Alisah Sen, Sushmita's daughter. Charu had then said, “This name signifies that the child will be protected by God."

Meanwhile, Sushmita was recently seen in the crime thriller series Aarya 2. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya 2 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES