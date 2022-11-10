Awwdorable! Check Out the Sweet Moments from Karan Kundrra’s Birthday Bash; Tejasswi pens down an adorable note for her beau

MUMBAI : Also read: OH NO! Karan Kundrra feels the fans are not giving Karan and Tejasswi the space they need

Karan Kundrra celebrates his 38th Birthday today and he looked absolutely dapper at the party with his lady-love Tejasswi Prakash and his friends and family. Tejasswi shared some pictures from the party and the happy couple looked absolutely blissed and truly in love.

Karan turns 38 today and they had a party at midnight where TejRan looked absolutely gorgeous, dressed in Black. Tejasswi looked hot in a body-con black dress while Karan rocked his look in a Black outfit, completing it with some Silver shoes.

The couple arrived hand in hand at the party and posed for the camera. They shared some pictures together and cut the cake. Karan was surrounded with his loved ones throughout and it seemed like it has been a great year for him.

Tejasswi wrote in her note, “Happy Birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra”

She shared some adorable pictures from the celebration and the couple seemed to be having the time of their lives there. Her note was full of love and the actress threw a great party for Karan.

