AWWDORABLE! Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan's Paakhi and Ishaaan aka Reem and Akshit spotted on a date? What's brewing?

MUMBAI: Colors TV's new show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is receiving a lot of attention because of its unique and compelling premise. Agasthya and Paakhi are played by Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, respectively, with Ishaan, Pakhi's love interest, played by Akshit Sukhija.

The show has gained a lot of attention, and the actors are working around the clock to give it their all. Celebrities find time for themselves despite grueling hours and relentless promotion.

People knew of the basic idea that Agasthya will be in love with Pakhi but she will be interested in someone else and that is Ishaan Tandon. We recently saw that Agasthaya was heartbroken over Paakhi and Ishaan's bonding.

Well, People are loving Ishaan and Paakhi's sweet love story that is currently blossoming, And fans were so excited to get a sneak peek of an Ishaan and Paakhi date. In a behind-the-scenes clip, it looks like we can see a date in a future episode of Fanaa between Ishaan and Paakhi, check it out:

Meanwhile, on the show, Agastya decides to propose to Pakhi and express his love for her. However, before him, Pakhi confesses her feelings for Ishan.

Pakhi is excited to confess her love for Ishan and getting true love in her life but Agastya is not ready to accept this.

Agastya heartbrokenly hides his ring and breaks down in tears seeing his love with another man.

Pakhi’s love for Ishan is new and Agastya very well knows that she is with the wrong person.

What will be Agasthaya's reaction to Ishaan and Paakhi's date?

