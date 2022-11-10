Awwdorable! Udaariyaan: Nehmat and Ekam aka NehKam look so in love in these pictures

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

From getting married to falling in love and getting divorced, Fateh and Tejo have come a long way in their relationship. The couple has a huge fan base, and just recently, when the track about Fatejo getting married once more was released, there was a lot of support online.

The show has taken a leap of 16 years and now will focus on the love triangle of Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz.

Nehmat and Ekam’s chemistry has really blown the fans away. They adore the new generation of Udaariyaan actors and even call them Nehkam with love and adoration and are always on the lookout for stories and fun facts and tidbits about the actors who play these characters.

Hitesh Bharadwaj who plays the role of Ekam is very active on social media and often takes to his social media sites to share fun behind the scenes from the shoot and often treats his fans to sneak peeks into his personal and professional life.

Hitesh recently treated #NehKam fans to a sweet video of the two from the set. The video is adorable and will make Nehmat and Ekam fans really happy. Check out the video here: