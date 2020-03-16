Aww...Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash treat their FANS with a SPECIAL GIFT as they celebrate their 6 month ANNIVERSARY!

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to give aww-worthy moments to their fans by posting PDA moments on social media.

It looks like they can't do without each other. Ever since, the couple expressed their fondness for each other in the controversial reality show, fans have been loving them and shipped them as 'TejRan'. TejRan's fans miss no chance to put a smile on the couple's face with their special efforts and this time it's no different.

The couple is head over heels in love with each other and today, they complete 6 months of togetherness. On this special occasion, Karan took to social media to declare his love for Tejasswi and also put up a vlog on YouTube where Karan and Tejasswi celebrated this special moment and day.

Karan and Tejasswi came together to videotape and all the gifts by the fans and appreciated their efforts. This was Karan’s special gesture as they celebrated their anniversary.

Apart from that, recently, the couple's fans have gifted them a star and the video has gone viral.

In the video, Tejasswi and Karan's fans can be seen waiting at the airport with a special gift for them. The fans bought a star for the couple and named it 'TejRan'. The fans were eagerly waiting for the couple and were seen showing the database of the name filing and the mapping of the star.

