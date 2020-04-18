Awww! Shakti kisses Raghav...

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all range and every kind of dance forms is seen.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

And one of the USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining, and the fun banter between Raghav and Shakti is loved by the audience.

Now we came across a video where you can see Raghav asking Shakti to kiss him. The latter refuses to do so at first and then Raghav tells the makers to play music and then tells Shakti once again to kiss him.

Finally, she kisses him and Raghav is on cloud nine. He thanks Shakti for being such a sport to which she tells him that her mom won’t let her in today. To which the dancer replies think bigger and think positive nothing will happen.

Fans have always loved the pair of Raghav and Shakti and have commented saying that their jodi is made in heaven and they look so good together, while some have said that Raghav is smart as he finally got a kiss from Shakti.

It all started when Remo challenged Raghav that if he breaks an egg on his head then whatever he says Shakti will have to do and that’s how he got the lady to kiss him.

There is no doubt that Shakti and Raghav make an amazing pair and is loved by the audience. But all this fun and masti was missed in the last season as Shakti had stepped down as the judge of the show.

