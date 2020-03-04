Awww! When Shoiab proposed to Dipika

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples of television. The two were last seen together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. The two are loved by the audience and they have many fan clubs to their name. Their fans have named them Shoaika.

The duo first met on the set of the serial in which there were working together and dated for almost five years and then got married 2 years ago. As we all know that Dipika Kakkar has taken part in the show Bigg Boss season 12 and was the winner of the show.

Now these two are considered as television's most romantic couple and they keep posting lovely things on social media and thus showing their love for each other, which the audience also loves watching.

There is no doubt that the couple is madly in love, on various occasion we have seen how Shoiab showers love on Dipika and makes her feel special.

One of their fan clubs shared a picture to when Shoiab had gone down his knees and proposed Dipika.

One photo you can see when Shoiab and Dipika were the contestants on Nach Baliye and in one of the episodes Shoiab had gone down on his knees and proposed Dipika for marriage, and in other photo Shoiab had expressed his feelings when she was in the Bigg Boss house.

Well, there is no doubt that these two make her very lovable and cute couple of television.

Check out the post below :