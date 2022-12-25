Ayesha Jhulka reminisces about shooting 'Khiladi' hit song 'Wada Raha Sanam'

MUMBAI : Ayesha Jhulka, who's best known for her 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' role, appeared on a singing reality show along with another well-known face of Bollywood, Neelam Kothari.

Both enjoyed the performances by contestants and Ayesha was left nostalgic after she listened to Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata singing the song 'Wada Raha Sanam'.

Recalling the shooting for this song from the 1992 film 'Khiladi,' Ayesha said: "I am grateful to hear this from you Sonakshi, very beautifully sung."

"Yeh gaana bohot si yaadein le aata hai" (This song brings back so many memories), it was a nostalgic moment for me."

Ayesha, who is also known for giving hits such as 'Meherbaan' , 'Dalaal', 'Rang', 'Masoom', among others expressed her wish of going back to those days.

"I get emotional, if I recollect all those memories as it's been 30 years since this song, I must say time flies. I wish we could go back to those days when we could perform this song on hills and mountains with beautiful scenes, just to recreate it again," she added.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are judges on 'Indian Idol 13'.

The singing reality show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



SOURCE : IANS