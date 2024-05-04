Ayesha Khan breaks her silence on doing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11

Ayesha Khan rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 and today she has become a household name. The actress recently while talking to the media revealed if she was doing the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" or not.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 16:55
AYESHA KHAN

MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed Munawar Faruqui to how before entering the house he was in a relationship with her but then he cheated and was two timing in the relationship.

Even during the “Weekend Ka Vaar”episode Salman Khan had lashed out at Ayesha for targeting Munawar and bringing out all his personal details out and she came on this show only for fame and nothing else and she needed no clarification from Munawar.

She also told Munawar that what he did with her was wrong and this is not done and she won't spare him and she had come on the show to expose him.

She was evicted from the show just a few weeks before the finale.

Post, the show going off - air the actress hasn't done any project.

These days she is being offered a lot of projects and she is carefully choosing which ones to be part of.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan opens up on the INNUMERABLE SACRIFICES that her parents have made for her

There is a new floating the rounds that the actress has been in talks for the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14"

The actress while talking with a media portal spoke about doing the show.

She said "I am not doing the show as I have just done "Bigg Boss" which is not less than a dangerous show and the journey was like a roller - coaster ride filled with ups and downs"

When asked if she is upset with the makers she said " I am not upset with the makers of the show because I know at the end of the day the show is running on TRPs so let's leave it there"

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would have loved to see her in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" as she does have the daring quality of acing a stunt.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan looks like an epitome of beauty in nine yards of grace

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Colors Pakistani Serial Iqra Aziz Ayesha Khan Bigg Boss Season 17
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/05/2024 - 16:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ & Now ‘Crew’ Ektaa Kapoor - The Undefeated Producer For Female-Centric Cinema!
MUMBAI: In the history of Indian cinema, there are few who can claim to have revolutionized the industry as boldly as...
Dev Patel on casting Sobhita Dhulipala as leading actress in Monkey Man- “Not only she is breathtakingly beautiful- but she carries pain well as a performer
MUMBAI: Indian actress Sobhita Dhulipala has many memorable performances to her credit. The actress is now all geared...
Khatija Iqbal will surely make your jaws drop with these hot clicks
MUMBAI: With her amazing acting contribution actress Khatija Iqbal has been grabbing the attention of the fans and...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: ANXIETY! Arya fears Ankush Baba might take a wrong step
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh set to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on 25th April
MUMBAI: Television actress Arti Singh and businessman Dipak Chauhan are scheduled to get married on April 25 in Mumbai...
Ayesha Khan breaks her silence on doing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11
MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed...
Recent Stories
The Dirty Picture
From ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ & Now ‘Crew’ Ektaa Kapoor - The Undefeated Producer For Female-Centric Cinema!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arti Singh
Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh set to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on 25th April
Rupali Ganguly
Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday in Goa with family; Shares the joyous moments of the perfect holiday
Pranjay
Shark Tank India Season 3: Pitcher Pranjay Mittal owner of Creme Castle talks about how he began his company; reveals the vision post the deal with the Sharks - Exclusive
Mangal
BARC Ratings: Mangal Lakshmi sees huge jump in TRP enters top ten shows, Pandya Store sees a rise in ratings enters top ten shows; Udne Ki Asha sees a dip in TRP, Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak,YRKKH and Pandya Store
Saregama
Saregama’s talent, Pragati Nagpal unveils debut single ‘Useless Bhawra’ with a spectacular launch at Golden Temple
Saregama
Saregama’s talent, Pragati Nagpal unveils debut single ‘Useless Bhawra’ with a spectacular launch at Golden Temple