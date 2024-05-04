Ayesha Khan breaks her silence on doing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11

MUMBAI : Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestant and as she entered the house she exposed Munawar Faruqui to how before entering the house he was in a relationship with her but then he cheated and was two timing in the relationship.

Even during the “Weekend Ka Vaar”episode Salman Khan had lashed out at Ayesha for targeting Munawar and bringing out all his personal details out and she came on this show only for fame and nothing else and she needed no clarification from Munawar.

She also told Munawar that what he did with her was wrong and this is not done and she won't spare him and she had come on the show to expose him.

She was evicted from the show just a few weeks before the finale.

Post, the show going off - air the actress hasn't done any project.

These days she is being offered a lot of projects and she is carefully choosing which ones to be part of.

There is a new floating the rounds that the actress has been in talks for the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14"

The actress while talking with a media portal spoke about doing the show.

She said "I am not doing the show as I have just done "Bigg Boss" which is not less than a dangerous show and the journey was like a roller - coaster ride filled with ups and downs"

When asked if she is upset with the makers she said " I am not upset with the makers of the show because I know at the end of the day the show is running on TRPs so let's leave it there"

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would have loved to see her in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" as she does have the daring quality of acing a stunt.

