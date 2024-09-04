Ayesha Khan recalls being shocked by a stranger commenting on her breasts; Says ‘He said Aapke b**bs bahut…’

She discussed instances when she experienced harassment in public and was unsure of how to respond in an interview with the well-known news portal. Ayesha Khan gained notoriety for her participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and for her connection with Munawar Faruqui.
Ayesha Khan

MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan, a former Bigg Boss competitor, talked about her experiences on the casting couch and being harassed as a child. In an interview with the popular news portal, she talked about times when she was harassed in public but didn't know how to react.

She spoke about the photo shoot, “I had joined an agency uss time pe and this was my first experience as far as acting was concerned. Photoshoot ki baat chal rahi thi. Toh unhone 3-4 kapde laye. It was a black, netted top jo pahenke photo kheenchna tha (So they brought 3-4 clothes. It was a black, netted top that I had to wear for the photoshoot). I thought I would wear an inner, but I was told to skip it. They said hum photo yehi [face] tak hee lenge na? Jab bhi they approach you, they say ‘Arre Madhuri ne bhi aise kiya tha. They take big names. Ke yeh log aj itne successful kaise hai? They said, ‘We will only take photos up to the face.’ Whenever they approach you, they say, ‘Even Madhuri and other big stars did it like this.’ How are these people so successful today?”

She recalled another incident and said, “I was traveling in an auto. I was wearing a one-piece dress, knee-length. This incident happened two years ago. My auto driver said, ‘Didi, someone is following my auto from behind.’ It was afternoon. I thought maybe I’ve become a bit famous on Instagram and someone is a fan. He came close and tried to touch my thighs while the rickshaw was moving. I saw his hand approaching. I can’t explain what I went through at that moment.”

She recalled the worst of the passes a man had made on her, “At that time, I used to live in Malad, and I had gone downstairs to buy sev puri. While I was coming back, there was an uncle, even older than my father, on a scooter. He was stopping intermittently from the side. I thought he might know me or my father. So, I turned around and said, ‘Yes, uncle, tell me.’ He said, “Aapke b**bs bahut achhe hai (Your breasts are very nice).”

