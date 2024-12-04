Ayesha Khan's picture with Abhishek Kumar's parents is going viral on social media

MUMBAI : As a wild card contender, Ayesha Khan exposed Munawar Faruqui as soon as she stepped inside the Bigg Boss house.

She revealed much too many personal details about Munawar, shocking both the crowd and the renowned comedian.

Salman Khan even took a dig at Ayesha for going after Munawar and disclosing all of his personal information; she appeared on this show purely for the attention it would bring her, and she didn't require any explanation from Munawar.

Only a few weeks before the season finale, she was kicked off the show.

On the other hand, after eliminating eighteen competitors, Abhishek Kumar became the first runner-up on the show.

He was known as the house villain in his early days on Bigg Boss because he would frequently get into conflicts with other contestants, especially his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya, with whom he would often have breakdowns in the house.

He was evicted after a large conflict with Samarth and Isha over his mental health issue, but he had already gained fame outside the house thanks to the backing of the public, celebrities, and fans. He even smacked Samarth.

His journey may be summed up as going from being a villain to a hero, so it seems sense that he placed among the top two contenders.

Today Abhishek has a massive fan following and has become a household name.

Abhishek and Ayesha had a great relationship on the program, and as you may recall, she was one of the handful of individuals who backed the decision to bring Abhishek back in the house.

Yesterday was the festival of EID and Ayesha seemed to have spent it with special people.

The actress celebrated the festival with Abhishek and his parents and she posted a photo of them together which has taken the internet by storm.

The fans are questioning and speculating what is brewing between the two actors.

Well, the two look extremely good and their chemistry is loved by the audience.

Do you think something is brewing between the two?

Let us know in the comments below.

