Ayesha-Neil DEBATE on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein; here's how Aishwarya reacts

MUMBAI: The viewers are enjoying the interesting twists and turns in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Virat and Sai's relationship has been facing a lot of challenging, thanks to Paakhi and Bhavani who leaves no chance to bring problems in their lives.

Virat and Sai are trying their best to overcome these problems but always end up fighting.

ALSO READ: GHKKPM: Pakhi tries to turn Virat against Sai

While things are not working in their favour in the present track but their off-screen bonding is going strong.

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's off-screen chemistry is a very rare thing to see but someone from the set has captured this video and we are loving it.

Kishori Shahane who plays Bhavani captures Neil and Ayesha debating over a hilarious thing and the video is not to be missed.

Both are whispering as they debate, meanwhile Bhavani kaku AKA Kishori have an eye-roll moment.

Take a look:

Surprisingly, Aishwarya's reaction to this fun moment is just too amazing.

We have always seen Aishwarya laughing and smiling on the sets and she had an exactly same reaction to this video.

The actress commented on the picture with a serious of laughing emojis.

Neil too posted the same comment on the video.

Ayesha and Neil's on-screen jodi is being loved by their viewers and so is their off-screen camaraderie.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: GHKKPM: Sai alerted by Pulkit's curiosity over Devyani