Ayesha Singh aka Sai happy to re-unite with her ONSCREEN BETTER-HALF Neil Bhatt aka Virat of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. (Read here: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19)

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about an unexpected track which will turn things upside down for Sai-Virat and Pakhi. Virat will go on a mission as a police officer risking his life. He will get severely injured during the mission. He will be hospitalized and will fight between life and death. Sai will return to Virat after learning about his injury and his battle for life.

As Sai returns to her onscreen husband, actress Ayesha Singh expressed her happiness on the same.

She posted a cute picture with Neil aka Virat on Instagram and wrote: Good to be back together.... with my on screen better half Neil Bhatt ...

Have a look at the picture:

All this while, SaiRat fans were missing Virat and Sai together and we’re sure this picture must have left all SaiRat fans elated.

(Also read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Virat chooses to spend the night with Sai, shocks Pakhi!)