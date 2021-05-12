Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein APPRECIATES a scene from Star Plus' Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

As per the new promotional strategy, the actors from Star Plus shows are seen promoting and appreciating other shows of the same channel.

TellyChakkar.com informed it’s viewers that actor Neil Bhatt aka Virat of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein recently acknowledged a beautiful scene from Star Plus’ Pandya Store.

And now, Sai aka Ayesha Singh have great things to say about a scene from Star Plus’ Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

In a recent episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Anokhi takes the help of technology to reach out to Shaurya. The scene was beautifully shot. Ayesha took to her social media account and appreciated the actors and behind the lens crew for delivering a phenomenal scene.

Here what Ayesha wrote: Caught this beautiful moment from Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani last Friday and I couldn't stop myself from sharing it to you all.

No one expects Hindi GEC content to have this level of cinematography and it was a very pleasant surprise.

Even the music selected here beautifully adds to every emotion on screen.

And a special mention goes to Shaurya & Anokhi who are pouring life into this new age romance where tech meets love on TV.

At a time where we are working round the clock to ensure quality entertainment is provided for our viewers, this scene shows that we aren’t not taking any shortcuts.

This creativity is the new face of entertainment on Indian Television that shows you the world through a new magical lens.

Kudos to the entire team of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

Have a look at the video:

