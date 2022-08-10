Ayesha Singh Aka Sai talks recalls Neil Bhatt’s support and say, “My co-actors have been a big part of it, especially Neil Sir, it has been a beautiful journey with him, I think he was more excited for me at points than I was” as Ghum Hai Kiskey Ki Pyaar

MUMBAI:Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan, pretending to be a deal.

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt star in the lead roles.

The show is going through major twists and turns now.

Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations

The show recently completed 2 years and there was a big celebration for the cast and crew.

Neil, Ayesha, and Aishwarya also took to the stage to say a few words.

When Ayesha took the stage she received a grand welcome and she started by saying,” It will turn into a very big night, If I start thanking everyone that is present and everyone’s who is not, who are all a very important part of this journey, I feel very blessed to be a part of this amazing show, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein”. She then went to thank the producers of the show.

She also thanked the writers, and said, “ I hope I have been able to do justice to what you have written, I try really hard, and sometimes I might some beats and sometimes I get it right. I can’t pass judgment on the character but I think it has been beautifully written Sai has had quite a beautiful and difficult journey but she has dealt with it beautifully, so thank you so much! Thank you to the beautiful and wonderful co-actors as well”.

She also reminisced about her first day mentioning that her producers were a little skeptical at first but then went to ask them, if she had been able to earn their confidence a little but, she then spoke about how in that journey, her co-actors had been a part of that saying, “ In this journey, my co-actors have been a big part of it, especially Neil Sir, it has been a beautiful journey with him, I think he was more excited for me at points then I was”, she further went on thank the crew and the directors of the show, wrapping up she said that, “ This show has given so much more than I asked for, It has given me beautiful friendships, so thank you for that”.

Ayesha Singh stars as Sai in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein!

