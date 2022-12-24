Ayesha Singh and Kanwar Dhillon untie for a project together?

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh and Kanwar Dhillon are two of the most loved and celebrated actors on television.

Currently, they are the top actors on television and they have a massive fan following.

Ayesha became a household name with her character as Sai in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin whereas Kanwar Dhillon rose to fame with her performance as Shiva in the serial Pandya Store.

Both have a crazy fan following and is loved by the fans, the audience love to see the chemistry between Sai and Virat and on the other hand, Shiv and Raavi’s love story is one of the top most loved and cherished stories, the story of their track as brought the show back to top 5.

(ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh talks about the beginning of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin; says, “When I first reached the office, I was so lost and nervous about performing with Neil sir”

The two have a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them and now one of the fan clubs shared a post where Kanwar and Ayesha are posing post shooting for a project together.

Not much is known for which project they would be seen together but the fans are super excited for this collaboration.

This would be the first time that the two will be working together, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that Kanwar and Ayesha would look good together on screen and the fans would love to watch them.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Congratulations! Ayesha Singh aka Sai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hits a milestone)