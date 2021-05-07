Ayesha Singh on GHKKPM co-star Neil Bhatt: He is a lot of personalities off-screen than his reel life character

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is presently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The actress plays the lead role of Sai Joshi on the show.

Apart from Ayesha, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also play the lead roles of ACP Virat Chavan and Paakhi aka Patralekha in the popular drama series.

We all know that Ayesha's character Sai has become an instant hit among the audiences. They are loving her on-screen chemistry with Neil and they make for a beautiful pair.

Well, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Ayesha got candid about her journey so far in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and also spoke about her equation with co-star Neil who plays her on-screen husband.

Revealing about her bond with Neil, Ayesha had earlier said, ''I share a great bond with Neil. We really enjoy working together.''

Ayesha had further said, ''By now, I know how he will react to a certain situation and he knows the same for me as well. We both have a great understanding and also try to improvise things to make it better.''

Further talking about Neil's aura in real life compared to his reel life character, Ayesha said, ''He is not at all the same as his onscreen character Virat. Neil is altogether a different personality in reality. Also, he is very charming.''

Ayesha had once revealed how there's a lot of leg-pulling going on with her on the sets. She said how Neil teases her a lot.

