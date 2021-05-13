Ayesha Singh has a nickname for her someone SPECIAL from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein where she is playing the lead role of Sai.

Apart from Ayesha, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also play the lead roles of ACP Virat Chavan and Paakhi aka Patralekha in the popular drama series.

We all know that Ayesha's character Sai has become an instant hit among the viewers. Fans are loving her on-screen camaraderie with Neil and they make for a beautiful pair.

Well, Ayesha's popularity is rapidly increasing with every single day.

Ayesha is quite active on Instagram and we have seen her sharing so many fun BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

We had earlier informed you that rumours are doing the rounds that Ayesha has found someone special on the sets of the show.

Well, we have seen how Ayesha hangs out with Ishaan Rajesh Singh on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein sets.

The duo totally enjoys each other's company and have posted several pictures on social media.

There is a buzz that apparently Ayesha and Ishaan are more than just friends.

Well, nothing has been confirmed yet but there are several rumours of their growing relationship which is much more than friendship.

For all those who are not aware, Ishaan Rajesh Singh is the son of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein producer Rajesh Ram Singh who is the founder of Shaika Films.

And now, Ayesha has given a special nickname for Ishaan which is just too cute.

Take a look:

The duo looks just too adorable with each other.

What do you have to say about these rumoured lovebirds? Tell us in the comments.

