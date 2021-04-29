Ayesha Singh reveals how she reacts while performing scenes with Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani in GHKKPM

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is currently seen in Star Plus' show popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The actress plays the lead role of Sai. Apart from Ayesha, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also play the lead roles of ACP Virat Chavan and Paakhi aka Patralekha in the popular show.

We all know that Ayesha's character Sai has become an instant hit among the viewers. Fans are loving her on-screen camaraderie with Neil and they make for a beautiful pair.

Well, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Ayesha got candid about her journey with the show till now. She also spoke about her equation with the show's star cast.

We all know that Sai and Bhavani are always at loggerheads. Bhavani hates Sai and has never left a chance to humiliate her.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ayesha and asked her about her equation with Kishori Shahane in real life.

Ayesha was all praises for Kishori and said, ''We share a great equation off-screen and enjoying working together.''

Further, Ayesha reveals how she ends up laughing while performing scenes with Kishori.

Ayesha said, ''I end up laughing while doing scenes with her as she is very funny and I can't control myself at her oneliner jokes. I need some time to get back to normal. But she immediately gets into her character.''

Well, while the viewers have always seen Sai and Bhavani fighting, they share an equally cute bond off-screen.

