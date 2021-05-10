Ayesha Singh reveals whom she misses the most as she shoots for GHKKPM in Goa.

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is currently seen in Star Plus' popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The actress plays the lead role of Sai on the show.

Apart from Ayesha, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also play the lead roles of ACP Virat Chavan and Paakhi aka Patralekha in the popular drama series.

We all know that Ayesha's character Sai has become an instant hit among the viewers. Fans are loving her on-screen camaraderie with Neil and they make for a beautiful pair.

Well, Ayesha's popularity is rapidly increasing with every single day. The actress is being lauded for her fine acting chops and brilliant screen presence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

We all know that the star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is currently shooting in Goa due to the lockdown imposed in Mumbai.

It's been a few weeks since the star cast and the entire unit is residing there and continues to shoot there.

Well, we came across an interview where Ayesha reveals how fun it is to shoot with the star cast at a different location.

However, the actress also further reveals that she stays away from her parents due to her work commitments so, there's no missing factor.

Ayesha further revealed that she misses her brother the most these days as she is shooting here in Goa.

Well, it seems Ayesha Singh shares a great bond with her brother.

