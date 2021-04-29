Ayesha Singh turns a multi-tasker on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The actress plays the lead role of Sai on the show.

Apart from Ayesha, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also play the lead roles of ACP Virat Chavan and Paakhi aka Patralekha in the popular drama series.

We all know that Ayesha's character Sai has become an instant hit among the viewers. Fans are loving her on-screen camaraderie with Neil and they make for a beautiful pair.

Well, Ayesha's popularity is rapidly increasing with every single day. The actress is being lauded for her fine acting chops and brilliant screen presence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

We have seen a lot of fun BTS pictures and videos being shared by the star cast on social media.

A picture from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has made its way to social media where we can see Ayesha turns a photographer.

Take a look:

Well, it would be interesting to see who did Ayesha captured in her frame and if this is her hidden talent.

Ayesha shared a great rapport with everyone on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

We have seen a lot of fun pictures and videos where the actress is goofing around with her co-stars.

Produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola. It stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles.

