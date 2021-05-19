Ayesha Singh turns MUSE for someone special on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is seen in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein where she is portraying the lead role of Sai Joshi.

Apart from Ayesha, actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also play the lead roles and are seen as ACP Virat Chavan and Paakhi aka Patralekha respectively in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Well, Ayesha's popularity is rapidly increasing with every single day.

Ayesha Singh is quite active on Instagram and we have seen her sharing so many fun BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

We had earlier informed you that rumours are doing the rounds that Ayesha Singh has found someone special on the sets of the show.

Ayesha Singh hangs out a lot with Ishaan Rajesh Singh on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein sets.

There is a strong buzz that apparently Ayesha and Ishaan Rajesh Singh are more than just friends.

Well, nothing has been confirmed yet but there are several rumours of their growing relationship which is much more than friendship.

For all those who are not aware, Ishaan Rajesh Singh is the son of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein producer Rajesh Ram Singh who is the founder of Shaika Films.

And now, Ayesha Singh has turned a muse for Ishaan Rajesh Singh who has captured her beauty in his lens.

Take a look:

Ayesha did not forget to thank Ishaan for the amazing click.

What's your take on these rumoured lovebirds? Tell us in the comments.

