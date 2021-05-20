Ayesha Singh unleashes her inner GOOFINESS in the latest pictures from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is seen in Star Plus' popular drama show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The actress plays the lead role of Sai Joshi.

We all know that Ayesha's character Sai has become an instant hit among the fans. Everyone is loving her on-screen chemistry with Neil Bhatt and they make for a beautiful pair.

Well, Ayesha Singh's popularity is rapidly increasing with every single day. The actress is being lauded for her fine acting chops and brilliant screen presence in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

We all know that the star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is currently shooting in Goa due to the lockdown imposed in Mumbai.

It's been a few weeks since the star cast and the entire unit is residing there and continues to shoot there.

We have seen how the star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaarb Mein leaves no stone unturned to keep the viewers entertained with their Instagram posts.

Ayesha Singh is shown quite bubbly on the show and she seems to be the same in real life as well.

We have often seen how Ayesha Singh indulges in selfie sessions and fun videos with her cast members on the sets.

In one of her recent Instagram post, Ayesha Singh has shared some fun BTS pictures where she is seen in a totally goofy avatar.

Produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola. It also stars Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles.

