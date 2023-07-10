Ayush Khatri: Social media has been a game-changer in the industry

MUMBAI: Actor Ayush Khatri has been a times model for Ahmedabad Times fashion week and is set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming project 'Moral Justice'. The actor says that social media has significantly influenced the way people cast actors for projects. Gone are the days when one actor who played the lead in one show could easily secure the lead role in another show.

“I believe that social media has been a game-changer in this industry. It's no longer the case where someone who led one show will automatically lead another and then another. We've broken that pattern. People are constantly looking for new faces, those who have a good social media following, and who are liked by the audience. So, I think this has brought about a significant change. Social media has completely altered the criteria for how things used to work,” he says.

Meanwhile, Ayush has walked for fashion weeks recently and is looking forward to Bombay Times as well as Lakmé Fashion Week. Talking about the difference between acting and the fashion industry, he says, “I am 6.2 feet tall, and I've always been this tall. I've always been very confident and had excellent communication skills. So, most of the time, my friends would tell me, ‘Why don't you try for fashion shows?’ The only reason I hadn't tried modelling earlier was because one of my relatives once asked me, ‘What do you want to do after your grade twelve?’, I replied that I wanted to get into modelling. They responded by saying that a career in modelling is very short-lived. They suggested that I should pursue something that could provide a prominent and permanent job, something I could rely on. They said that in modelling, if a better model comes along tomorrow, they would replace you, and that's how it works. I think their words stuck with me, and I didn't even consider modelling for six to eight years. However, I eventually thought, ‘Let's give it a chance.’ I observed that many people I knew, who were around 5'7" or 5'8", were doing well in the industry. I thought, ‘If someone with a height of 5'7 can succeed in modelling, why not me?’ So, I started working in fashion weeks and doing shows for big designers. Trust me, I'm really enjoying it.”

He adds, “The thrill of changing backstage and rushing back onto the stage within 40 seconds is quite something. It's a rush, and it motivates me. It reminds me of the fashion industry in movies, like how Kangana was in one, or how Priyanka was portrayed. I find it relatable, and I've truly started enjoying the fashion industry. Acting and modelling are different. Modelling is all about high fashion and high brands while acting is more natural and organic. There are significant differences. In fashion, you need to look good, carry yourself well, and push your limits. Acting is about originality; we want the real you, not a standard version. So, that's one of the differences I've noticed and appreciate.”