Ayushi Khurana and the Crew of 'Ajooni' Make a Green Impact by quitting the usage of Plastic, Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 12:56
Ayushi Khurana

MUMBAI: The crew of Star Bharat's popular show 'Ajooni' has taken a significant step towards creating a positive impact on the environment by completely eliminating the use of plastic on set. In a collective effort to contribute to society and the planet, the team has adopted sustainable alternatives, replacing plastic items with eco-friendly alternatives.

Ayushi Khurana, who plays the lead role of 'Ajooni' in the show, expressed her appreciation for this initiative, stating, "It's a small step towards change, and I truly commend this endeavor. I believe that each one of us should contribute to society and our planet in some way or another. While it may not be easy to bring about a drastic change overnight, even a small step can make a significant difference. That's why we have collectively decided to quit the use of plastic on the sets of 'Ajooni.' We have transitioned to using glass cups, flasks for water, and steel plates and utensils."

Khurana emphasized the global challenges of climate change and global warming, expressing her personal commitment to address fashion sustainability as well. She added, "It is crucial for us to understand the concept of sustainability. Personally, I make it a point to repurpose my old clothes by turning them into rugs or wipes for use at home. Alternatively, I donate my old clothes to my house help, ensuring they can be reused. As responsible citizens and human beings, it is our duty to contribute and do our best to make this planet a better place."

The crew of 'Ajooni' sets a shining example for the entertainment industry by prioritizing environmental consciousness and adopting sustainable practices. By taking these small yet significant steps, they are not only reducing their ecological footprint but also inspiring viewers to make eco-friendly choices in their own lives.

Stay tuned to watch ‘Ajooni’ every Monday-Friday at 8:30 PM only Star Bharat

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

