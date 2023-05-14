Ayushi Khurana pens down a beautiful letter for her mother to wish her on the occasion of ‘Mother’s Day’

MUMBAI :Ayushi Khurana recently rose to fame with Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’. Alongside Rajveer Bagga, played by Shoaib Ibrahim, she plays the lead character in "Ajooni." Ayushi Khurana attributes her success and profession to her mother because she frequently talks about how she received constant support from her in all of her decisions. Ayushi is now filming for her show in Mumbai, away from her mother, and even though she misses her on 'Mother's Day', she took the chance to wish her mum on this important day with a lovely letter that she personally composed for her.

She writes, “Dear Mumma,

Growing up I don’t think I realized just how much you did to keep our day-to-day life running so smoothly, all your life you sacrificed your happiness for ours, now that I’m grown up. I am in awe of everything you did for us and I admire you the most mumma. You are my inspiration my strength. I am sure we all look up to our mothers because let's admit it - THEY ARE THE REAL SUPERHEROES! I grew up seeing my mom break all the stereotypes and that's what makes me love her more

Thank you for always being there for me

I love you to the moon and back

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there”

The views love the chemistry between Ayushi and Shoaib however, the upcoming track of the show is filled with drama and entertainment. Where Bebe has ordered Shanky to marry Meher (Ajooni’s) sister whereas on the other hand Shanky is planning to attack Rajveer. Will Shanky be successful in his plan to hurt Rajveer or will Rajveer get saved?