Ayushi Khurana from Star Bharat’s ‘Ajooni’ Plans a Heartwarming Surprise Visit to Her Hometown to Reunite with Family

MUMBAI: Popular actress Ayushi Khurana, best known for her captivating role in the hit show 'Ajooni,' embarked on a heartwarming journey to her hometown, Burhanpur, after a hiatus of one and a half years. The talented artist took a much-needed break from her busy shooting schedule and utilized the 3 to 4-day off from the set of 'Ajuni' to reconnect with her family.

Ayushi Khurana shared her excitement about the impromptu trip she said, "As soon as I found out that I had a 3 to 4-day off (holiday) from the set of my show 'Ajooni,' I immediately started booking train tickets. Fortunately, I got the tickets, and after one and a half years, I got the opportunity to visit my hometown Burhanpur. My hometown is located between Maharashtra and MP, and there is no airport nearby. Indore airport is approximately 4 hours away, and the route from there is not safe during the monsoon, which is why I thought it was best to travel by train."

Ayushi went on to reveal the heartfelt reasons behind the surprise visit, "Talking about reaching home suddenly, my mother always used to request me to come home whenever I could, but due to the busy shooting schedule, I couldn't go home for one and a half years. So, I planned the surprise. As soon as my mother saw me, she was shocked and began to wonder if she was dreaming or if I was really standing in front of her. She touched me first, then hugged me, and became happy because I was standing in front of her. My father was taking a shower, and I waited outside the bathroom for him to come out and surprised him. Then, my sister suddenly finished her exams and came from school. She also couldn't believe that I was really there. After a long time, I ate food made by my mother's hands. What was special was that it was my little sister's birthday, and I celebrated her advance birthday before returning. We had a great time together, and I will never forget this day."

Ayushi Khurana's surprise visit to her hometown was filled with love, joy, and precious moments shared with her family. Her heartfelt gesture touched the hearts of her loved ones and made the reunion even more special.

