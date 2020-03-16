Ayushman Khurrana shares the reason behind not composing songs anymore on The Kapil Sharma Show!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 16:00
ayushman

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming the team of 'Anek', Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichusa and director Anubhav Sinha. In conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, the trio will be talking about their life, and the film among other things. During one such conversation with the host, Ayushmann Khurrana let the cat out of the bag on why he stopped composing songs. 

The actor, who is also a brilliant singer serenaded the audience with his voice singing 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor' and at the special request of Kapil Sharma, Kishore Kumar's song 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna' and his song 'Paani Da'. Answering Kapil's question on why he does not compose songs anymore, Ayushmann said, "All my songs were composed during my college years, whether it be 'Paani Da Rang', 'Saddi Galli', 'Mitti Di Khushboo' which I composed with my friend Rochak. These songs were all written when I was in college and are released now. Now I don't have the time to do so. I was doing theatre in college, and it was a wholesome exercise. We used to write our lines, our own stories for theatre." 

Archana Puran Singh then chimed in saying, "your creative juices were flowing." 

Tune into The Kapil Sharma Show, this Saturday, at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

The Kapil Sharma Show Ayushmann Khurrana Andrea Kevichusa Anek Anubhav Sinha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 16:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
MUMBAI: Sonal Chauhan plays a pivotal role in the upcoming 'F3' which she believes was intentionally kept aside in the...
Swastika Mukherjee motivated Plabita to push boundaries in 'Escaype Live'
MUMBAI: Actress Plabita Borthakur, who essays the role of Fetish Girl in the upcoming OTT series 'Escaype Live',...
Sambhabana Mohanty was very nervous shooting with Shabir Ahluwalia
MUMBAI: Actress Sambhabana Mohanty is seen playing the negative lead in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. She...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Suspicious! Revati’s plan fails, Gopal doubts Revati’s intentions
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Salman's best wishes for social media thriller series 'Escaype Live'
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently extended his best wishes to the team of social media thriller series...
Ayushman Khurrana shares the reason behind not composing songs anymore on The Kapil Sharma Show!
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming the team of 'Anek', Ayushmann Khurrana...
Recent Stories
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
Sonal Chauhan: There's a reason why 'F3' trailer doesn't show my character
Latest Video