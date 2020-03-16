Ayushman Khurrana shares the reason behind not composing songs anymore on The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming the team of 'Anek', Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichusa and director Anubhav Sinha. In conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, the trio will be talking about their life, and the film among other things. During one such conversation with the host, Ayushmann Khurrana let the cat out of the bag on why he stopped composing songs.

The actor, who is also a brilliant singer serenaded the audience with his voice singing 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor' and at the special request of Kapil Sharma, Kishore Kumar's song 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna' and his song 'Paani Da'. Answering Kapil's question on why he does not compose songs anymore, Ayushmann said, "All my songs were composed during my college years, whether it be 'Paani Da Rang', 'Saddi Galli', 'Mitti Di Khushboo' which I composed with my friend Rochak. These songs were all written when I was in college and are released now. Now I don't have the time to do so. I was doing theatre in college, and it was a wholesome exercise. We used to write our lines, our own stories for theatre."

Archana Puran Singh then chimed in saying, "your creative juices were flowing."

