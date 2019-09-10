Ayushmann Khurana dance with senior actor Jeetendra in Kumkum Bhagya’s Ganpati special episode

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular TV soaps. The show has kept the audience hooked to the screens with its gripping narrative. The hot news is that Dream Girl star Ayushmann Khurana will be seen on the show. He will be seen copying senior actor Jeetendra’s signature dance moves in Kumkum Bhagya.

The two actors along with Nushrat Bharucha made a special appearance in Kumkum Bhagya’s Ganpati special episode and producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of them dancing together. Shabir Ahluwalia and Vin Rana, who play the roles of Abhi and Purab, also joined the duo. Ayushmann shared several images from the episode where apart from Shabir and Vin, other cast members are also seen. Naina Singh, Krishna Kaul, Ashlesha Savant and other actors can be seen dancing and enjoying the festivities.

Take a look below: