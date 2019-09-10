News

Ayushmann Khurana dance with senior actor Jeetendra in Kumkum Bhagya’s Ganpati special episode

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 07:48 PM

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular TV soaps. The show has kept the audience hooked to the screens with its gripping narrative. The hot news is that Dream Girl star Ayushmann Khurana will be seen on the show. He will be seen copying senior actor Jeetendra’s signature dance moves in Kumkum Bhagya.

The two actors along with Nushrat Bharucha made a special appearance in Kumkum Bhagya’s Ganpati special episode and producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of them dancing together. Shabir Ahluwalia and Vin Rana, who play the roles of Abhi and Purab, also joined the duo. Ayushmann shared several images from the episode where apart from Shabir and Vin, other cast members are also seen. Naina Singh, Krishna Kaul, Ashlesha Savant and other actors can be seen dancing and enjoying the festivities.

Take a look below: 

Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, TV soaps, Dream girl, Shabir Ahluwalia, Nushrat Bharucha, Ayushmann Khurana, Vin Rana, Ekta Kapoor, Naina Singh, Krishna Kaul, Ashlesha Savant,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days