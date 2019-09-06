Ayushmann Khurrana speaks about his shaving woes, Archana Puran Singh gives a hilarious reply

MUMBAI: The comedy TV series, Kapil Sharma Show, is one of the most watched television shows. It has been successfully entertaining audience since it premiered. The show never fails to tickle the funny bone of viewers. Many Bollywood celebrities appear on the show to promote their films, and recently, it was the turn of Dream Girl stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha.

Yes, this week, Ayshmann and Nushrat will appear on the show. Now, in the latest promo released by the channel, Kapil Sharma is seen asking Ayushmann about the efforts it took for him to transform into a girl and how long did it take him to get ready on the sets. In reply, Ayushmann revealed his shaving woes as he said that the toughest part for him to transform into Pooja was that he used to shave and put tons of make-up and after few hours, his beard used to come back and therefore, he had to shave again. When the actor was sharing his shaving dilemma, Archana Puran Singh was quick to add that even she faces similar problem leaving everyone in splits. In the promo, we can see that Ayushmann says that his beard grows back within six hours of shaving and Archana, known for her humour, added that even she faces the same issue as she said, “I feel you bro.”

Take a look below: