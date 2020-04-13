Ayushmann Khurrana's poem on 'Coronavirus Warriors' touches hearts of fans

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most popular and loved Bollywood actors. He never fails to woo his army of fans.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Ayushmann’s inner poet is coming out. Guess, apart from stressing and thinking about the deadly pandemic, his poems are not only intense and have a lot of depth as it is based on the Coronavirus but also sheer magic to ears and yes, this will definitely touch your heart. He has been sharing quite a few on Instagram which have all the potential to win the heart of the netizens and similarly, we see the same in his recent post that is making him the Internet's darling.

Giving a gist of it, the National Award-winning actor dedicated his beautifully written poem to ‘Coronavirus warriors.’ The actor read out the poem in a video which said, “Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai. Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha.”

Ayushmann put everything into perspective, when he said, “Aaj hum dare hue hain. Jeevit hain par mare hue hain. Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek is duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind.” He even praises the workers who are fearlessly working in the middle of COVID spread as he said, “Salaam hai usko jo sadkein saaf karta hai, kachra le kar jaata hai, ghar ka saamaan le kar aata hai. Aur phir apne ghar jaata hai. Par humne unko kabhi izzat dee hee nahi. Hum paise waale hain. Humare baap ka kya jaata hai.”

