Azaan disowns Noor post marriage in Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' Bahu Begum will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Noor gets married to Azaan.



Azaan had made it very clear that he will never love Noor as he loves only Shayra.



Noor does not step back and gets married to Azaan.



Post marriag, Noor tries to get close to Azaan.



Azaan goes to meet Shayra and confesses his love for her.



Further, Azaan hugs Shayra and romances her, leaving Noor green with envy.



It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show.