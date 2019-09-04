News

Azaan disowns Noor post marriage in Bahu Begum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Sep 2019 09:15 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' Bahu Begum will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Noor gets married to Azaan.

Azaan had made it very clear that he will never love Noor as he loves only Shayra.

Noor does not step back and gets married to Azaan.

Post marriag,  Noor tries to get close to Azaan.

Azaan goes to meet Shayra and confesses his love for her.

Further, Azaan hugs Shayra and romances her, leaving Noor green with envy.

It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Tags > Bahu Begum, Zee TV, Yasmeen, azaan, Noor, Shaira, tv serial, Spoiler Alert, married,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Rohit rebels against...
  • eh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mishti's critical...
  • Kasauti Zindagi Kay[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Mr Bajaj's turns...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Abhi and Pragya's...
  • Kundali Bhagya[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Karan and Preeta's...
  • Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sonakshi's career in...
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

past seven days