THIS B-town actress liked Asim-Jacqueline's video; doesn't mind working with the Bigg Boss 13 hottie

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is constantly in the news post his participation in Bigg Boss 13. With his constant fights with Sidharth Shukla in the show to his growing closeness with Himanshi Khurana, the lad made headlines for multiple reasons.

Asim has become very popular and is very much in demand. The actor already bagged two music videos, one with Himanshi which became a superhit and another one with Bollywood hottie Jacqueline Fernandez.

Fans simply loved seeing Asim with these two hotties and now everyone is waiting for him to announce his next project soon.

With Asim and Jacqueline's on-screen jodi becoming hit, a fan asked Bollywood hottie Zareen Khan if she would love to work with Asim. The actress praised Asim and Jacqueline's music video.

Well, it would be great to see Asim and Zareen sharing the screen in future.

