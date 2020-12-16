B-Town choreographer Ganesh Acharya opens up on losing 98 kilos, host Kapil cracks a hilarious joke

MUMBAI: Among the massive transformations we have witnessed of Bollywood stars, choreographer Ganesh Acharya's weight loss journey seems to be the most inspiring.

The choreographer who was quite on a heavy side took it as a challenge to lose extra kilos. He made rigorous efforts to transform himself and go from being obese to healthy.

Recently, he had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and of course, how can Kapil not discuss Ganesh Acharya's weight loss.

In the promo video of The Kapil Sharma Show, Ganesh Acharya reveals that he lost 98 kilos in total. Over this Kapil joked that in small towns, there are men who are 46kilos and Ganesh like two of them with his transformation.

The comedian said, "Chotey chotey shehro me 46-46 kilo ke aadmi hotey hai. Do aadmi gayab kar diye apne.".

Geeta Kapur who also appeared on the show could not hold back her laughter. Kapil even flirted with her saying that she looks absolutely gorgeous.

Talking about the weight loss, after impressing all with his transformation, Ganesh Acharya had said, "It was tough for me. I have been working on my body for the past one-and-a-half years. I had even put on 30-40kg for my film Hey Bro (2015) and my weight had then touched 200kg. Ab vahi weight utaar raha hoon (I am shedding that weight now).”.

He had also shared, "I danced even when I had so much weight, but the difference between then and now is that the energy in my dance has doubled.".

