B-Town controversy queen Rakhi Sawant lifts the sehra of her mystery husband this evening on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’!

MUMBAI: Tonight on COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS', thunder and lightning are all over the house as the housemates gather around to see what's happening.

Three shadowy figures emerge from the smoke; they're none other than the new 'Wild Card' entries of the house, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant! Their arrival leaves everyone shocked as they try to fathom this spectacular twist.

While the housemates welcome them with a big round of applause, little do they know what's in store for them. “Waqt hai game ko serious banane ka.

Main apne saath laa rahi hoon 50 lakh rupay," declares Rashami. Devoleena says, “Ab is ghar ko zarurat hai TV ki sabse favourite bahu ki; jo inhe sikhaye kitchen kaise handle hota hai!”

"Audience ke liye aa raha hai dher saara mazaa; aur ghar waalon ke liye sazaa," says Rakhi, in her ever-bold avatar, before breaking into an evil laugh.

Also, the moment everyone has been waiting for, is finally here! Rakhi had vowed to bring along her mystery husband on the show and she kept her promise! “Baar-baar aap logon ne mujhe jhoota kaha... Toh main aa gayi hoon apne pati Ritesh ko lekar!” Rakhi breaks into a dance on the evergreen romantic hit 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' to welcome Ritesh.

The door opens, Ritesh enters the house wearing a sehra. Watch out as he lifts his sehra to everyone's cheers!

To catch these fun moments, watch 'BIGG BOSS 15' presented by TRESemmé, powered by Knorr and Dabur Dantrakshak, beauty partner 'Lotus White Glow' and nutrition partner 'Nourish' every Monday to Friday at 10.30pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9.30pm, only on COLORS!