B-Town fame Maniesh Paul joins the #ElfonShelf trend

MUMBAI: The #ElfonShelf challenge has been trending on Instagram.

From actors, Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha to popular TV host Maniesh Paul also took part in the #MyElf challenge.

The #MyElf trend is all about the popular holiday trend 'Elf on the Shelf', where a mischievous elf shows up in different spots all around a family’s home leading up to Christmas.

In his latest post, Maniesh Paul followed the trend Jennifer Lopez started on her Instagram account on Friday. JLo posted a series of her pictures with miniatures of other stars upon herself, setting the 'Elf on the Shelf' challenge.

Joining the trend Maniesh Paul created a miniature of JLo herself and shared a picture of him saying, "Jlo on MP...rhyming gayi bhaad mein....mujhe Yahi pasand hai haha haha hahaha did it for the gram... @jlo hahahahahahahahahahahah #mp #jlo #love #fan #justwow #merimarzi #jabrafan".

The trend is all about rhyming a popular actor’s name to your name.

However, Maniesh Paul, who is a huge fan of JLo, decided to go off-track from the trend. Maniesh Paul is self-admittedly a huge fan of Jennifer Lopez and keeps sharing witty as well as humorous posts for the international singer.

A few days back, Maniesh announced that he has been tested positive for Covid-19, through an Instagram post. He wrote that he has tested positive of the virus but it is mild and nothing worry about. He also asked his fans and followers on social media to be extra careful and not to let the guard down. Currently, the anchor/host has been home quarantined for two weeks.

Maniesh Paul is a host and anchor by profession. He has hosted several reality TV shows in the past and is known for his stand-up comedy. He began his career as a radio jockey and soon moved to anchoring and hosting. On the work front, Maniesh Paul hosts the singing reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020. He has hosted several TV shows in the past and is known for his stand-up comedy.

