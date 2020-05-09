News

'Baaghi' director Sabbir Khan missing film shoots

MUMBAI: Director Sabbir Khan is missing shooting films amid the lockdown.

Sabbir, who has directed films like "Kambakkht Ishq", "Heropanti", "Baaghi" and "Munna Michael", took to Instagram where he shared a photograph of himself with a film camera. The photograph seems to be taken from a film's set.

He captioned the image: "Missing".

Sabbir's next directorial is "Nikamma", a romantic comedy action movie.

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani and social media star Shirley Setia have been roped in for Sabbir Khan's next.

The film also marks Shilpa's comeback to Bollywood after 13 years. It was scheduled to open on June 5.

