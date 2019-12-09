News

Baal Veer co-stars Anushka Sen and Aashka Goradia reunite; look killer in this gorgeous click

09 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen and has a number of popular shows to her credit. Anushka started as a child artist and is now gaining popularity for her beauty and talent. 

We all remember that Anushka played the role of cute little girl Meher in SAB TV's popular show Baal Veer. The actress was a part of the show for four years and won several hearts with her performance. 

Recently, Anushka met her Baal Veer co-star Aashka Goradia after four years, and their reunion was all kinds of wow. Anushka took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Aashka whom she called di (sister). The duo looked killer in the picture. Anushka also expressed her happiness about meeting Aashka after such a long time.

Well, it seems that they share a great bond even after the show went off-air.

Aashka played the role of the cruel Mahavinashini Pari in Baal Veer. She has also been a part of many popular shows like Lagi Tujhse Lagan, Naagin, Kkusum, and Adalat among others.

